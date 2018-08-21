‘No stone left unturned’ in murder probe, McGrail says

Detectives investigating the murder of Michael Montegriffo have received a lacklustre response to a public appeal for information, Ian McGrail, the Commissioner of Police, has told the Chronicle, even while vowing that “no stone will be left unturned” until the killer is caught.

Some 15 detectives continue to work round-the-clock to piece together the circumstances surrounding Mr Montegriffo’s death on July 7.

The 58 year old was found that Saturday morning lying on the ground on Prince Edward’s Road by Gavino’s Dwellings with head injuries and was rushed to St Bernard’s Hospital, where he later died.

The murder probe was launched after two post mortems established that Mr Montegriffo died of injuries that were not consistent with having fallen from a height or being struck by a passing vehicle.

The conclusion of the two post mortems were supported by the findings of examinations carried out of the scene.

Since then, detectives have chased numerous leads and have conducted several searches in properties in Gibraltar, but to no avail.

The poor public response to the appeal for help has also proved disappointing for the officers.

“We are as surprised as you are that there has been very little public support in this regard,” Mr McGrail said.

“We’ve had some response, but nothing to the extent of what we would have expected given the situation.”

