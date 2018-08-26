New look to Gibraltar squad as youngsters get in first 29 selection

The Gibraltar national head coach has named an initial 29 man squad initial squad, for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Macedonia and Liectenstein.
The Uruguayan coach has opted to have a mix of young and experienced players with some new faces coming into the squad, along with some of the under 21s.
The first 29, which will be cut to 23 by the end of the week includes Matt Caffer and Dayle Coleing joining Kyle Goldwin as goalkeepers. This is Matt Cafer’s first call up since the eligibility rules were changed.
Also included at Louis Annesley and Jason Pusey as defenders. Pusey has missed out on previous selections whilst Annesley, who recently joined Lincoln Red Imps impressed in Gibraltar’s first win at home against Latvia.
Anthony Bardon, who has made a short return to Gibraltar football is also within the 29 man squad with Kevagn Robba, Jeremy Lopez, Alain Pons, Julian Valarino and Andrew Hernandez also joining the more experienced midfielders. Also included is Graeme Torrilla who has impressed at Under 21 level and recently turned pro with Mons Calpe.
Notably its Reece Styche’s, Leon Clinton, and Tjay Debarr’s inclusion which although not coming as a surprise will be noted as one of the more notable inclusions in the 29 man squad.
Tjay De Barr and Leon Clinton, since their moves this season have impressed on the pitch for Europa and Lynx respectively with both youngster providing proof that they more than ready to compete for their places. JP Duarte has also received a call up, along with Jamie Coombes adding to the squads offensive options along with Lee Casciaro.
The choice of Under 21’s coming up through the ranks will in itself reduce the selection numbers for the U21 head coach, with Gibraltar playing against Austria at home on the 11th September.
Gibraltar v FYR MACEDONIA
6th September 2018
Victoria Stadium: Kick Off – 20:45
LIECTENSTEIN v Gibraltar
9th September 2018
Rheinpark Stadium, Vaduz: Kick Off – 20:45