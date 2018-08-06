Multi-agency domestic abuse strategy ‘making inroads in education’, Sacramento says

The Gibraltar Government’s multi-agency domestic abuse strategy is starting to have an impact in generating greater awareness of the issue, Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said as she highlighted the importance of prevention through education.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Ms Sacramento, explained that ‘prevention through education’ is a core strand of the strategy and flagged the importance of promoting values of respect from a young age.

The strategy, which will be rolled out over a five year period, encompasses a number of new measures intended to eradicate domestic abuse in Gibraltar and provide support for victims and perpetrators as well as their families.

This comes against a backdrop of a spike in the number of reports of domestic abuse lodged with the police.

Advertisement

As previously reported by the Chronicle, RGP statistics show that the number of cases jumped from 189 in 2015-2016 to 236 in 2016-2017, a 25% increase year on year.

Full article is available into today’s print or e-edition

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement