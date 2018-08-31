Lynx win their first UEFA Futsal Champions League match

Lynx FC futsal have completed a historic win this evening winning their first Group H match in the UEFA Champion League preliminary round.

Having gone 2-0 ahead in the first half Lynx, playing against Turkish futsal champions Osmanislpor they maintained their lead after the Turkish champions clawed two goals back to come close to taking back the game.

Goals came from Ezequiel Martin, Popo and Jose Bernal Lynx.

They next play Rumanian hosts Informatica Timisoara in what will be a crucial decider. A win for Lynx would take them through to the next round, a first for a Gibraltar futsal team.

