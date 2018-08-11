Lion ladies win first game in US

Lions Gibraltar Ladies started their tour in the US with an emphatic win in their very first match.
A 7-2 score line against Wantagh Seaford Pal U19 started their tour in good stead. They next play NPL Brentwood U17 tomorrow Sunday.
The Lion’s women team have been acting as ambassadors for Gibraltar’s women’s football whilst in the US already having met senators and governors from Babylon, Long Island as part of their tour which will see them playing four matches. The tour is part of Lions Gibraltar FC, via European Soccer Coaching Academy, run by coach Adrian Parral, link up with the US which will see the launch of Lions United a soccer academy with South Shore SC.
