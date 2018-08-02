Late goal knocks Lincoln out of Europa League

A late goal by Welsh league Champions, The New Saints, knocked out Gibraltar’s league champions Lincoln Red Imps in a match that the latter had dominated throughout.

Lincoln’s first half goal through Montesino Romero, just four minutes before half time was cancelled out by Dean Ebbe’s 82nd goal in what was only TNS second attempt on target in the second half.

The 1-1 final score line left New Saints as the eventual overall winners, winning 3-2 in aggregate.

Full match report in the print edition

