Intermediate league starts to positive signs

The U23 Intermediate League kicked off this week with the first of its matches. On Wednesday Lions Intermediate played against Gibraltar Phoenix Intermediate. A total of 20 home grown players were on the playing field bringing about some positive response from football observers. One of whom commented “that it was good to see so many locals playing.” The league replaces the reserve league with stricter regulations on the number of youth players (U23) and HGP players that can be played at any one time… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
