Harrison Ford’s Han Solo jacket to go under the hammer

The jacket worn by Harrison Ford in his role as Han Solo in the Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back is expected to fetch up to £1 million when it goes under the hammer.

It will be part of an auction of rare blockbuster film memorabilia, which also includes the farewell note Rose wrote for her cruel fiance in Titanic, and Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II.

Also among the 600 lots to be auctioned by Prop Store on September 20 will be a Stormtrooper helmet from the first Star Wars film, A New Hope, which is expected to fetch up to £60,000, as well as as similar helmet from the most recent film The Last Jedi, which could raise up to £50,000.

Proceeds from the hammer price of that prop will be donated to the NSPCC.

A lightsaber wielded by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in The Revenge Of The Sith is likely to draw bids of up to £100,000.

The bullwhip used by Ford in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom is poised to sell for between £50,000 and £70,000, while his fedora from The Raiders Of The Lost Art is expected to sell for between £200,000 and £300,000.

The costume worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film Edward Scissorhands will also go under the hammer, where it will likely fetch up to £80,000.

Also up for auction is the robe worn by Brad Pitt as Tyler Durden in Fight Club, which is expected to fetch up to £15,000, as well as Forrest Gump’s Bubba Gump Shrimp hat, worn by Tom Hanks, which is expected to sell for up to £7,000.

The auction will be held at London’s BFI Imax, where the items will be on display for the public to view from September 6 to 20.

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Prop Store said: “Our auction on September 20 2018 will once again raise the bar, presenting some of the most iconic cinematic artefacts of our time.

“We look forward to bringing together a global audience of film fans and collectors to London’s Odeon BFI Imax for the two-week preview exhibition.”

Registration to bid on the items is now open at www.propstore.com/liveauction and online proxy bids can be submitted from August 31.

