GSD raises fresh concerns over schools as new term approaches

With questions lingering over whether Notre Dame School will be ready in time for the start of the school term, the GSD has expressed concern as to the impact this could have on students’ learning.

The Ministry for Education is preparing contingency plans in case construction work on the new Notre Dame School is not completed by the start of the next school term on September 3.

But speaking to the Chronicle, The GSD’s spokesman for education, Edwin Reyes, said the uncertainty will impact both students and teachers.

He highlighted the preparations made by teachers over the course of the summer ahead of the move and said their morale will suffer as a result.

“Teachers have spent many hours packing learning resources in preparation for the move only to find themselves not having these easily at hand to commence the new academic year,” Mr Reyes said.

“Being human, teachers’ morale will suffer,”

“New entrants into the school at Reception Classes will probably find themselves having to adapt to yet further new environments just about when they are getting familiar with their new daily surroundings, by no means an ideal situation.”

This comes amid broader criticism of the Government’s schools project by the Opposition and teachers union, Gibraltar NASUWT, over the proposed timescale, cost and a perceived lack of consultation with teachers.

