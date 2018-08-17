Govt appoints new Captain of the Port

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the appointment of Manuel Tirado as the new Captain of the Port and chief executive of the Gibraltar Port Authority.

Mr Tirado started working at the Port Department in 1983 as a deckhand in an era when all vessels had to be physically boarded and technology was basic.

Over the years he has worked his way through all the ranks gaining valuable experience.

Mr Tirado was temporarily promoted to the role of Captain of the Port/CEO in September last year.

Yesterday he said he was very happy to take on this role on a permanent basis and looked forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

Gilbert Licudi, the Minister for the Port, said he was very pleased with Mr Tirado’s formal appointment to this position and looked forward to continuing to work closely with him.

