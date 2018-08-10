Gibraltarians show solidarity to migrants in La Linea shelter

Prams, clothing and food are among the items that Gibraltarians have donated for migrants staying at a homeless shelter in La Línea.

A group of 18 women, of whom eight are pregnant, arrived with the recent influx of migrants and have been living in Hogar Betania since last week.

A collection was made in Gibraltar and people have donated things such as prams, clothing, food, baby baths and even money to help the centre house these women and their babies.

Centre manager Begoña Araña Alvarez said: “The women arrived shortly after being processed as migrants and the local police asked us if they could come and stay with us.”

“We took them in and immediately took them to the hospital for a medical check up to ensure their well-being.”

“Some of them who have arrived are pregnant and two of them have had their babies since they arrived last week.”

“We’re trying to do our best to prepare ourselves to help them out and the contributions coming in are being used for them.”

“The women are welcome to stay here for as long as it’s necessary.”

