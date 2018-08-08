Gibraltarians describe lucky escape from Indonesia earthquake

Caption: This photograph, taken by Gibratlarian Sarah Perera, shows the dramatic evacuation of people from Gili Trawangan after it was hit by an earthquake on Sunday. Ms Perera and her friend Daniella Fa are both safe.

Two Gibraltarian women last night described how they sheltered under a desk in pitch darkness fearing for their lives as a massive earthquake shook the paradise holiday island of Gili Trawangan.

The two travellers escaped unscathed, but the 6.9 magnitude earthquake wreaked destruction across Indonesian islands including Lombok, the Gili archipelago and neighbouring Bali.

Over 100 people were killed in the earthquake last Sunday and thousands of people were left homeless.

Local teacher Daniella Fa and civil engineer Sarah Perera, both in their mid 20s, were in Gili Trawangan, an island in the Gili archipelago east of Bali, when the earthquake struck.

Buildings were turned to rubble as they and fellow travellers ran uphill to safety through dense jungle, terrified that the earthquake would be followed by a tsunami.

Earlier that evening, Ms Fa and Ms Perera had enjoyed a sunset on a tropical beach. But 12 hours later, they were in fear for their lives and sleeping rough to remain safe.

Last night, safely back in Bali, Ms Fa and Ms Perera described to the Chronicle the drama of their lucky escape.

“The room started shaking really violently and things were falling down,” Ms Fa said.

“We got under the desk together and the electricity went out completely so we couldn’t see anything.”

