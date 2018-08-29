Gibraltar Youth Service brings back patio games

Over the last two weeks, the Gibraltar Youth Service has been reintroducing “patio games” for youngsters.

Fifty young people from the different youth clubs joined at Dolphins Youth Club to participate in the outdoor activities.

No high level equipment was required as young people joined in a variety of traditional patio games, which their grandparents would have played in the years gone by.

These games included British bulldog, skipping, clapping, hopscotch and elastic bands.

During the second week, the participants welcomed Violet and Manolo Ruiz to the event.

Mr Ruiz is the author of “Childhood Games of my Era” he was able to share his knowledge of games from his era with the young people making the event very nostalgic.

Patio games gave individuals the opportunity to step away from technology and create a safe space for young people to get active without the pressure of competitive sport.

In a statement the Government said these games should not be under estimated as they help bring people together where they learn to negotiate, problem solve, develop their imagination, improve friendships, work together and have fun whilst getting healthy.

Next summer the Gibraltar Youth Service intends to continue with more outdoor patio games to promote healthy lifestyles amongst the youth today.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 20078637.

