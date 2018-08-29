Gibraltar Cricket starts at ICC World T20 Europe qualifiers

Gibraltar Cricket national team headed by National Team Coach Simon Guy will be starting their ICC World T20Europe Qualifier campaign this today with a double header. The qualifiers take place in the Netherlands from 29 August 2018 to 3 September 2018.

Gibraltar has a tough start in the 18 team competition with a double-header today 29 August as they take on Guernsey and Israel. The following day, the squad will be up against Norway. A rest day follows on 31 August 2018. On 1st September 2018 the squad face the Czech Republic and the tournament closes with Gibraltar facing Sweden on 2nd September 2018… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

