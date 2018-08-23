Footage shows dramatic drugs chase near Algeciras

Spain’s Guardia Civil has released dramatic footage of a high-speed chase at sea near Algeciras that ended in 2.4 tonnes of cannabis resin being seized.

The video shows Spanish law enforcement vessels and a helicopter chasing smugglers on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat in the area of Punta Carnero.

In a statement, the Guardia Civil said the smugglers sped out into the Strait of Gibraltar ditching bales of drugs to reduce wight and increase their speed.

“During the chase, the smugglers also threw large objects as they tried to the law enforcement vessels in pursuit, with some impacting but causing no personal injuries,” the statement said.

The chase ended near the entrance to the Moroccan port of Tangier Med once the helicopter crew had established there were no more drugs on board.

The smugglers fled toward the Moroccan coastline.

Spanish officers recovered 69 bales of cannabis resin weighing just over 2.4 tonnes.