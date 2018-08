Saturday will see the start of the FITSF World Cup at the Tercentenary Sports Hall. The event, the first time it is hosted in Gibraltar, brings together some 270 players from 19 countries. Most of the teams arriving with be participating in one or two of the many categories which will be scheduled. Spain and Italy will be among two of the big teams who will come with a full squad of players playing across all the categories… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement