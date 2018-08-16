First win of the season for Gibraltar Utd

Lucas Cazorla’s debut match as head coach of Gibraltar United will undoubtedly not be one for the scrapbook memories. A somewhat dull and unattractive match against Lions Gibraltar did little to underline the true strength Gibraltar United have been building to bid for the top three places this season. The 4-0 win, plus three points will nonetheless have satisfied the Gibraltar United boss as he prepares for his first big test against St Joseph’s this weekend.
Gibraltar United, once a side that played only home grown players, started with just four locals on the field. All four contenders for the national squads. Lions for their part, under new coach Alberto Ferri, presented a somewhat makeshift side highlighting the club’s refocus on redeveloping from the grassroots rather than investing on players merely to stay up in the division, something they will not need to do this season. With the second division now more than certain to join the first division next season clubs like Lions are preparing their groundwork to concentrate more time on their youth development than merely looking at staying in the first division.
Gibraltar United are expected to be among one of the top five teams that will be competing for the top three places in the league. Their failure to reach Europe after defeat in their final match of the season has seen the club make some changes to build on the progress made last season.
The red and whites surprised with an early goal. A confident Mouelhi Aymen, who is now understood to be eligible to play for Gibraltar, demonstrated why he is one of the improving prospects of the Gibraltar United new structure. – FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
Lucas Cazorla’s debut match as head coach of Gibraltar United will undoubtedly not be one for the scrapbook memories. A somewhat dull and unattractive match against Lions Gibraltar did little to underline the true strength Gibraltar United have been building to bid for the top three places this season. The 4-0 win, plus three points will nonetheless have satisfied the Gibraltar United boss as he prepares for his first big test against St Joseph’s this weekend.