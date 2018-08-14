Europa take first trophy

Europa FC claimed their first trophy of the season as they took the Pepe Reyes Cup on Sunday. A 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes took both Europa and Lincoln Red Imps to a penalty-shootout. Two misses by Lincoln Red Imps players handed Europa the trophy in what should have been the first of the big battles between the two bitter rivals.

The Pepe Reyes cup will, nevertheless, not be the barometer from which to gauge either side. Lincoln Red Imps although fielding a strong side, which highlighted their squad strength, had key players missing from their line up and bench. Whilst Roy Chipolina sat on the bench he was not to be used. De Los Santos who had played in the Champions League and Europa League matches along with JC Garcia were also missing.

In goal, it was seventeen year old Jaylan Hankin’s time to show his mettle after the departure of Soler. Sykes Garro was also on the bench until later in the match.

Europa FC also seemed to have thrown caution to the wind and kept many of its players away from the bench. The large squad they supposedly have was nowhere to be seen. Instead Europa had just four substitutes on the bench. Aaron Payas made a return to league football whilst Mustapha sat it out.

This was also the chance for Europa’s new signings, especially the local players to stamp their mark on the team. Something which they were to do throughout the 90 minutes as Gallardo opted to stay away from using his subs.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

