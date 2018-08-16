Eight new nurses for GHA

Eight nursing students from the School of Health Studies have completed their three-year programme of study, concluding with the award of Registered Nurse as well a Bachelor of Science with Honours in Adult Nursing.

The eight students have undertaken their degree in Gibraltar.

The degree is awarded by St George’s University of London and Kingston University London and they will be eligible to register locally with the Nurses, Midwives, Health Visitor Registration Board Gibraltar.

The three-year full time honours degree programme has required these students to work fifty percent of their time, ‘hands on’ in clinical practice across the GHA, as well as Elderly Residential Service and the Care Agency.

The remaining fifty present of the degree is theory-based.

The degree is a challenging programme that demands extremely high practice and academic standards, as these students are continually assessed in clinical practice by clinicians, with service users also making a contribution on how the student had performed in practice.

Professor Ian Peate, Head of the School of Health Studies, praised the standard of work the students have produced.

He commented that the students should also be proud of their outstanding achievements, as they have demonstrated the appropriate knowledge, skills and attitudes, which will enable them to provide care that is safe, effective and patient centred.

Sandie Gracia, Acting Director of Nursing, said she was delighted with the students’ achievements, adding: “All eight students have been successful in being offered employment with the Gibraltar Health Authority.”

“I wish to welcome the newly qualified nurses to the GHA, and to thank the GHA nurses, who, along with a range of clinicians, have been closely involved in preparing the eight nurses to take up their posts.”

“As Registered Nurses, we are honoured to provide care to patients and families; it is indeed a privilege.”

“We know that these eight nurses will be walking in the footsteps of other Registered Nurses before them, as they work day in and day out, to provide care that is safe and compassionate.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil Costa said: “I would like to convey my warm congratulations to the eight newly qualified Registered Nurses on their excellent achievements and their commitment to the degree programme.”

“I am delighted that they will soon take up their new posts, and take this opportunity to welcome them to the GHA family.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to personally thank Ron Coram, Ian Peate and his great team at the School of Health Studies, for their work and dedication in helping the students fulfil this great achievement.”

