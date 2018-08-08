Dance Programme

Jordan Bautista and Zoe Bishop are teaching the first Summer Intensive programme at the Gibraltar Academy of Dance run by former students. Mr Bautista and Miss Bishop have been successful in pursuing a professional career in dance and have returned to Gibraltar to share their wealth of knowledge with local young dancers. The five-day workshop comes to a close this Friday and aims to inspire the next generation of dancers.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

