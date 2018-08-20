CYE-CYL youngsters ‘make friends for life’

A graduation ceremony was held last Friday for the 11 youngsters who took part in this year’s CYE-CYL’s Summer Challenge.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez joined family and friends in Grand Battery House to celebrate the achievements.

Liam Martinez, 16, enjoyed the experience and is happy to have made “friends for life”.

Gibraltar College student April Baldachino, 20, said she wanted the “challenge from day one” when she found out about CYE-CYL.

She said: “CYE-CYL has taught me not to back down.”

“I have gained the right tools to face anything life throws my way.”

For 15-year old Nathan Cains, CYE-CYL has provided him with lots of confidence in speaking and wants to continue with the mindfulness tips.

“It has been amazing,” he said. “At first I thought it would just be another trip but this has been completely different.”

During the three-week programme, there was a residential stay in Spain which involved outdoor activities, a charity programme in Gibraltar which encouraged the youngsters to gain new skills in media, photography, drama and sports, and a week working with local business.

In total, the Summer Challenge participants raised £620 which was split between Cancer Relief and Clubhouse Gibraltar.

CEO Navin Mayani told the Chronicle the youngsters have been a support to each other and described this as an “inclusive community where no one was left out”.

He said: “We wanted to make sure that the youngsters channel their own intelligence in a way that is meaningful to them.”

“Whether it is further education or employment, they have the skills they need and the inner tools such as confidence, drive and ambition.”

Romina Mayani Nankani, CYE-CYL’s managing director, said: “It is important that we try to reach out to the community.”

“It is not embarrassing that you want to change your life, if you try to do things differently.”

“We are more than willing to help.”

