Cruise passengers bring buzz to Main Street

Over 6,000 tourists from two different cruise ships visited the Rock yesterday, creating a vibrant buzz on Main Street and surrounding areas.

The two cruise ships, the Azura and the Navigator of the Seas, arrived in the morning and each spent seven hours berthed in Gibraltar.

Later this month, three cruise ships will pull into port bringing with them approximately 5,650 tourists.

It is forecast that over 55,500 passengers will visit the Rock this month via the cruise liner terminal.

