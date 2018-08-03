Chronicle launches new sport supplement

The Gibraltar Chronicle is launching a new monthly supplement on sport.

Published on the first Saturday of every month, the 12-page supplement will take a deeper look at sport on the Rock, probing behind our daily coverage to offer insight into the trends, challenges and opportunities facing sportsmen and women in Gibraltar.

From the business of football to the preparations for the 2019 Natwest International Small Island Games, the Chronicle will provide in-depth reports, analysis and opinion on the role of sport in the community, helping to understand and shape sporting agendas for amateurs and professionals alike.

In the process, we will celebrate the incredible achievements of the Rock’s sporting community both at home and abroad.

We have called our new publication The Red and White Supplement, a reflection of the focus and determination that drives our sporting community to seek excellence both at home and in representing our community internationally.

Don’t miss the first edition, free with tomorrow’s print and digital Chronicle.

