Chefs announced for literary festival dinners

TV chef Matt Tebutt and food writer Diana Henry will be serving up their fare at the opening and closing dinners at the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

Mr Tebutt, of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, and his team will prepare the opening dinner’s meal at the Caleta Hotel.

He has written two cookbooks, Matt Tebbutt Cooks Country and Guilty Pleasures.

The closing dinner will be prepared with the team of Bistro Point at the University of Gibraltar by Diana Henry.

She is an award-winning food writer, journalist and broadcaster, and she is the Sunday Telegraph’s food writer and has a column in Stella, the newspaper’s magazine.

Author James Attlee will also be participating in this year’s festival, and will trace the genesis, creation and complex afterlife of Picasso’s famous painting Guernica.

Fitness writer and NHS supporter Diana Moran, who wrote Sod Sitting, Get Moving! with Muir Gray, which is a book for people interested in staying fit and healthy in their 60s, 70s, and 80s, will explain which exercises, stretches and strengthening movements.

Crime fiction writer Robert Daws, who has written a series of novels based in Gibraltar, will return to present two events.

Journalist William Chislett will be presenting Question Time with William Chislett – Forty years of Spanish Democracy.

The audience will have the chance to question him about the history and the future of Spanish democracy and Spain’s reaction to Brexit.

