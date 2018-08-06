Call for driver caution after three baby monkeys accidentally crushed

Three young monkeys have been crushed by vehicles in the Upper Rock nature reserve in as many weeks.

The dead monkeys include one of the twin Barbary macaques [pictured above and in video] born on the day of the Royal wedding.

The other two are a newborn macaque and a yearling born last year.

All three appeared to have been playing under vehicles when they died.

As a result, Gibraltar’s Ape Management team is calling on drivers to turn off their engines when stopped in the Upper Rock in a bid to prevent more accidental deaths.

They believe the sound of the ignition and vibration of the engine would alert the monkeys as to the imminent danger.

