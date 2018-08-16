Border protest over Spanish police pay turns nasty

By Gabriella Peralta and Maria Jesus Corrales

A protest by an organisation representing Spanish police and Guardia Civil officers flared into chaotic scenes at the border yesterday, as a number of Gibraltarian drivers were targeted and physically intimidated.

In dramatic scenes, a scuffle broke out after a local woman stepped out of her car to confront a protestor who had tried to hit her, only to be kicked by another of the demonstrators.

The protest, which had been authorised by the Spanish Government’s representative in the Campo de Gibraltar, was organised by Jusapol, a group set up less about a year ago to campaign for salary parity for police and Guardia Civil officers.

But Jusapol, which has no official union representation, was slammed by official police and Guardia Civil unions, who described the group as “populist and radical”.

Spokesmen for Spanish police union Sindicato Unificado de Policía and the Guardia Civil union Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles said the protest was unnecessary and, given its location, provocative.

And although Jusapol had been cleared to demonstrate at the border, it had been set restrictions not to block traffic or allow disturbances.

The Chronicle understands the Spanish Government is now considering formal sanctions against the group for allowing events to get out of hand yesterday.

Jusapol insisted the reason for protesting at the frontier was not political and instead due to the high concentration of people in the area – it was a public holiday in Spain – meaning their message would travel further.

But yesterday’s protest was backed by activists from the far right group VOX, which has long targeted Gibraltar with media stunts and boasted on its Twitter account that it was heading to the border to support Jusapol.

The Gibraltar Government yesterday said it believed their presence may have fuelled anti-Gibraltar sentiment.

“This demonstration was organised by an association of police officers and was totally unrelated to Gibraltar,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“It had no place being organised in the vicinity of the frontier.”

“Whilst I always defend an individual’s right to peaceful protest, it is absolutely unacceptable that such action should be allowed to get out of hand in the way that it did.”

“Furthermore, I am reliably informed that extremists of the ultra-right wing political party Vox were present and active at the demonstration.”

“They were clearly present only to hijack the demo for their own political ends.”

At the frontier yesterday, Spanish flags were waved over Gibraltarians as they crossed, with protesters shouting “Gibraltar español” and harassing those who passed through.

One local woman, Erika Gonzalez, 35, was pushed and kicked when she retaliated after a protester struck at her through her car window.

“I was trembling, I was shaking, and felt like I was cornered,” she told the Chronicle.

“It was crazy.”

Local man Thomas Johnson, 29, told the Chronicle he was crossing the frontier into Gibraltar when he was harassed by people blocking the road.

Mr Johnson recalled how five to six protesters would not let him through and began pointing at the Gibraltar registered licence plate on his motorbike.

“I became frustrated and angry and started waving them to get out of my way,” Mr Johnson said.

He described how the protesters began shouting “llanito, llanito, afuera de aqui’ – “Gibraltarian get out of here” – and the incident became more heated.

“People were slapping my helmet and grabbing my polo shirt from the scruff of my neck,” he said.

“Then they started grabbing onto the handlebars of my motorbike’ so I took the keys out of the ignition,” he said.

“Once I was off the motorbike I was being pushed and shoved and started feeling very intimidated.”

“They were clearly looking for a reaction and I was giving it.”

Mr Johnson said he then kicked a speaker that was blocking his path and the crowd “turned” on him, running after his motorbike until he reached the frontier.

He was then stopped by the Policia Nacional, who began questioning him on what happened and asked for his ID, passport and driving licence.

That is when Mr Johnson witnessed the incident with Erika Gonzalez that saw officers stationed at the frontier run to the scene with all of his identification documents in hand.

‘RADICAL AND POPULIST’

The actions of the protestors drew immediate flak from established unions.

Javier López Morales, the spokesman for the Spanish police union Sindicato Unificado de Policía (SUP) in La Línea, condemned the protest at the border.

The SUP official described Jusapol as a “radical and populist” group and said that as a union, it “robustly condemned” the incidents in which passers-by were targeted by protestors.

“Jusapol is trying to argue at a national level that the agreements we have reached with the central Government are no good,” he said.

“But not only that, the border with Gibraltar is a sensitive place in which to hold a protest and this could provoke an international dispute.”

José Encinas, the spokesman for the Guardia Civil union Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) in the province of Cádiz, was also sharply critical of the Jusapol protest.

He said the AUGC had also fought for salary parity but while Jusapol did not accept the existing agreement, it was being fulfilled by the central government.

“They are manipulating and falsifying everything and have created a new union because there are union elections scheduled for 2019 in the Policia Nacional,” he said.

He said Jusapol did not have members in the Guardia Civil because, while it had set up a police union, its attempts to do the same within the Guardia Civil had been turned down after it failed to meet the necessary requirements.

He also played down the scale and importance of the border protest.

“If we are truthful, there were no more than 100 or 200 people at the border with Gibraltar this morning,” he said.

“AUGC supports salary parity but we will not be called traitors for signing an agreement that is good for the Guardia Civil.”

“The protest would have been authorised by the [Spanish Government representative] who would have assessed whether or not it was appropriate to permit a demonstration at the border with Gibraltar on a day like today,” he said.

“Another thing is the behaviour of those who attended the protest.”

“Police and Guardia Civil officers, being law enforcement officers, are required to behave with a certain degree of seriousness, but there may have been some who failed to meet that standard.”

‘GONE WELL’

Juan Manuel Ulrich, Jusapol secretary in Andalucia, played down the incidents and stated the protest had “gone well” despite a misunderstanding of the issues.

“The reason for holding this protest here is to show our support for our colleagues who fight drug trafficking and migration in the Strait of Gibraltar and have no protection or resources and are overwhelmed,” Mr Ulrich said.

“We also demand salary parity, given that both Guardia Civil officers and those from the Policia Nacional earn less than the Mossos d’Esquadra [in Catalonia] or the Ertxainas [in the Basque country], when we are the one who always step up.”

He claimed that supporters from Cádiz, Seville and Málaga, as well as from the Campo de Gibraltar, had attended the protest.

“It’s gone well, although some people haven’t understood the issues and have become angry because of the queues, even though we did not cause these,” he said.

He said he had not witnessed the incident with the Gibraltarian driver but that he had been told she had tried to drive through when some of the protestors cut the flow of traffic.

Some of the Jusapol protestors later tried to enter Gibraltar wearing their logos and t-shirts but were turned back to avoid any potential conflict.

Mr Ulrich claimed Jusapol had over 40,000 members in Spain, including around 700 in the province of Cádiz alone, although it does not have official status as a recognised union within the Policia Nacional.

The group state online they are looking for ‘Police Salary Justice’ as regional police earn an average of about €600 more per month.

David Gomez, a Policia Nacional officer who attended the protest yesterday, told the Chronicle Jusapol were fighting for “equal pay for equal work”.

“We have decided to concentrate our efforts in La Linea because right now this is the place where the Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil are suffering the most,” Mr Gomez said.

“This is because of the problems here in the Strait due to the drug trafficking mafias and immigration.”

“The Policia Nacional and Guardia Civil are here to resolve any conflicts within Spain and the Spanish Government, but instead we have been ignored by the Spanish Government.”

“Here our colleagues are suffering, but at the same time we are professionals who keep on working for the Spanish Government.”

“However, there comes a time where you have to put your hands on the table and say this is it, promises need to be kept, salaries need to be maintained and we will continue to work with the same professionalism.”

Mr Gomez said Jusapol decided to protest at the frontier as it was a holiday in Spain and the group knew many people would be concentrated in the area.

Just metres from the frontier Jusapol set up a point of information where the group gave out leaflets to inform the public about the problems facing the Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional.

Jusapol claimed up to 1000 people had supported the protest, though Spanish border officers put it at no more than 150.

