Athletico Madrid Ladies beat Salsa ahead of big clash with Everton Ladies

Athletico Madrid ladies provided a spectacle of women’s football at the Victoria Stadium dominating the match from the start against Los Angeles Salsa SC who had already been beaten 6-0 by Everton the previous evening.
Athletico, the favorites in the International Friendly Club tournament being hosted jointly by La Linea and Gibraltar took some 30 minutes before they were able to break the deadlock. A valiant Salsa tightened at the back and proved difficult to break.
However, with most of the possession at Athletico’s feet, fast paced movements and seamless spread of the ball across the field saw Athletico stride forward to take the match by a 5-0 goal margin. The match saw local young female players attend to watch, along with some of the club coaches who have been involved in women’s football in recent years. The tournament itself has started to attract attention as followers of football have been talking the high standard of football being seen at the stadium. Some even comparing the levels of football to be “above those of some first division senior men’s sides.” With Athletico Madrid and Everton among some of the top professional ladies teams in Europe the standard of play, as both prepare for their domestic season which start immediately after the tournament, has been very high. Over 25 international players are known to have been brought to play across the six teams playing in the tournament. The internationals coming from England, Spain, France, Chile, Argentina and Japan.
The result means that this Wednesday’s match between Everton and Athletico Madrid will decide the group winners as the two teams head towards the semi finals which are to be played at the Victoria Stadium on Friday.
The GFA has also been running a women’s summer football camp which today saw the start of UEFA Master Classes with former Germany international player and coach Monica Staab. The sessions will see players joining the camp also have some sessions with Everton coaches and players.
Full report on tournament and GFA women’s football week can be read in the print version.
