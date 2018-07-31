Woman missing since 2016 found

A Filipino woman who has subject to a Missing Person appeal in Gibraltar has been found in “good health”.

Rosemarie Payoyo Magno, 55, a former resident of Gibraltar has been located in Spain and in good health.

Ms Payoya Magno who was the subject of a Missing Person appeal in October 2016 and family members have been informed that she has been found.

The Royal Gibraltar Police would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who responded to their appeal for information.

Ms Payoyo Magno was last seen leaving the area of Admiral’s Place in the South District at about 11am on Sunday 16 October 2016.

