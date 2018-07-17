University of Gibraltar launches ‘Clearing Hotline’

The University of Gibraltar has launched an online guide and hotline designed to provide information for those hoping to secure a place at university this September.

In its seven-step ‘Clearing Guide’, the University explains the clearing process and outlines the importance of having a backup plan ahead of A-level results day on August 16th.

Clearing is a key part of the UCAS university application process as it gives universities a chance to fill any spaces ahead of the academic year.

It also represents another chance for those students who either exceeded their predicted grades or didn’t quite get the ones they wanted.

Advertisement

The guide highlights the importance of looking into alternative options ahead of results day and encourages students to revisit their original choices and start contacting universities now.

For those students looking to study business-related courses, the University invites them to find out more about its undergraduate Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) which includes specialist majors in Marketing, Finance, Digital Innovation, Management and Tourism.

“Above all, the University advises students hoping to get a space at university to stay positive and wishes everyone the best of luck come results day,” the university said in a statement.

You can call the University’s Clearing Hotline now on 20071000 #901 or go to www.unigib.edu.gi/clearing for their seven-step guide.

Advertisement