Under 18 Women’s GABBA get to finals

GABBA’s Under 18 women’s selection came back from behind in the first period, having gone down 15-9 to Moldova to retake the lead in the third quarter. Just seven points behind at half time having lost first quarter on points by 15-9 and the second by 15-14, the GABBA selection won on points in the thiird quarter by 3-19. In the final quarter they maintained their lead outscoring Moldova 8-15 to claim and 41-57 win. Moldova had beaten the GABBA side 62-51 in the first match of the FIBA European Championship Division C tournament earlier this week.
They will now play the finals tomorrow against Malta who beat hosts 52-44.
The men’s team after a narrow win on Friday against Armenia, by 66-64, today were unable to overcome Moldova in their tournament being played in Kosovo losing 99-57. They will also play Malta tomorrow to decide their final position within the 5-9 classification group.

