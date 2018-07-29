Advertisement

U18 GABBA boys win final match

GABBA’s U18 boys selection have today convincingly beaten Malta in their final match playing for their final position in the 5-9 classification group. The Gibraltar team won 92-77.
The boys went ahead 24-16 in the first quarter but were unable to win in points the second quarter losing out by one point 19-20. Maintaining a high level they went on to win the third quarter 29-18 before losing the fourth and final quarter 20-23, the match having been won by 92-77.
Gibraltar finished third in the 5-9 classification group, giving them an overall seventh place.

