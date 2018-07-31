Traffic jammed as Spanish taxi driver strike continues

Traffic is still snarled in some of Spain’s biggest cities as striking taxi drivers extend their protest against ride-hailing services.

Hundreds of taxis have spent a fourth consecutive night parked on the Gran Via, one of Barcelona’s main roads, while dozens of protesters slept in tents along Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana.

The protesters want to keep a ratio of 30 taxi licences for every one granted to app-based services and are angry over a court’s decision to suspend that measure.

After failing to break the deadlock in talks with taxi drivers’ representatives, Spanish government officials are due to meet on Tuesday with an association that represents companies such as Uber and Cabify.

Protests have also disrupted traffic in Valencia, Malaga and Zaragoza.