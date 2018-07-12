Threat level remains at ‘substantial’

The Gibraltar Contingency Council met yesterday morning in order to review security and civil contingency matters, maintaining the current threat level at ‘substantial’.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Governor Lieutenant General Edward Davis and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia,

As a result, the threat level for Gibraltar remains ‘Substantial’- meaning an attack remains a strong possibility; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest an increase in the threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming on-Rock event.

The GCC said it will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the public safe by modifying their operational posture in light of forthcoming high-profile public events.

As ever, the public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

