Tender process opens for La Linea commercial centre

The tender process has opened up for a 40,000-square metre commercial and leisure centre and two new chiringuitos alongside Marina Alcaidesa and Avenida Principe de Asturias in La Línea de la Concepción.

The news was welcomed by La Línea Mayor Juan Franco, who said he was “satisfied” with the announcement.

He said: “We will see how we progress in this series of projects which will be of great importance to this area.”

“We hope this soon becomes a reality.”

He also mentioned advances have been made to the mega yacht marina in the area – adjacent to the border road.

The announcement was made by the President of the Algeciras Port Authority Manuel Morón at a meeting held on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Mr Franco, La Línea’s Deputy Mayor Juan Macías and managing director of the APBA, José Luis Hormaechea, where they addressed other issues affecting the town.

The project was first announced three years ago, when two companies hoped to build and operate a commercial park in the area. The tender will allow the bidder a time frame of 50 years to develop commercial activities.

Last March, the APBA approved the specifications for the area.