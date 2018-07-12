Summer Nights back on the Rock

Summer Nights has returned for another year with a series of show stopping performances to be seen over the next few weeks.

This year’s Summer Nights programme sees the event take place every Thursday and Saturday evening until August 11.

This week sees the Summer Nights stage take over John Mackintosh Square between 8:30pm and 11:30pm

Della Slade, Showdance Company, Rendition Singers, Art In Movement, and Jeremy Perez and Friends.

Advertisement

At the event there will also be free bouncy castles and face-painting.

Advertisement