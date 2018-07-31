Spain and Portugal set for scorcher as from tomorrow

Parts of Spain and Portugal are set to sizzle this week in the first heatwave of the summer.

After a relatively cool start to the season, a combination of high pressure over the Iberia peninsula and low pressure over Morocco will see a plume of increasingly hot air start to move north from Africa, according to Gibraltar-based weather consultancy MeteoGib.

From Wednesday onwards, inland temperatures are expected to climb widely in to the high 30Cs and low 40Cs, with the potential for some hot spots to push over 45C by Friday and Saturday.

The hot spell of weather is expected to last at least through the weekend.

“Thankfully, Gibraltar and some other Mediterranean coasts will largely escape the worst of this heat as Levanter conditions make a return during Tuesday,” said Steph Ball, chief meteorologist at MeteoGib.

“This is expected to bring some cooler, but very humid conditions to the Rock with low cloud and some fog at times, and with daytime temperatures from Wednesday nearer 26 to 28 Celsius.”

