Role models

Equality Minister Samantha Sacramento met with the newly-appointed managing partner of EY in Gibraltar, Angelique Linares. They discussed various gender equality strategies that Ms Sacramento is currently working on and which she hopes Ms Linares will collaborate with. “I am delighted that Angelique has been promoted to the leading role in her organisation,” Ms Sacramento said. “Her well-earned reputation for hard work, dedication and excellence is exactly the kind of example we want to set. Angelique is clearly a role model to women aspiring to leadership roles and I am looking forward to her working with me on various Equality initiatives.”

