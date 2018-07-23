Rock’s Bluefin anglers land 12 tonnes of tuna in three weeks

Gibraltar’s sports fishermen caught 75 Bluefin tunas weighing a total of 12 tonnes in the space of just three weeks, including one enthusiast who caught over a tonne of the prized fish.

Data released to the Chronicle by the Department of the Environment showed that 47 out of the 162 anglers licensed to fish for Bluefin reported catches after the season opened on June 16 and before it was temporarily suspended on July 10.

The annual Bluefin quota is 15.5 tonnes and the season is due to reopen once again on August 7 through to October 14 or until the quota is filled, whichever comes first.

Around eight tonnes of Bluefin caught this year were landed by 39 anglers, with the remaining eight anglers landing four tonnes between them.

