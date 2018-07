Pic: Nikolas Khurana

Long-distance cyclist Fritz Geer is pictured approaching the finish line at Europa Point last week, setting a record after cycling for 12 days from France to the Rock. This is the sixth year Gibraltar has hosted the finish of Europe’s ‘toughest’ ultracycling event, with cyclists pedalling non-stop for some 3000 miles. See page 3 of today’s print or e-edition.

Advertisement