Police search for two migrants, arrest two more

Police are searching for two migrants who were part of a group that clandestinely landed in the area of the Eastside reclamation late yesterday afternoon.

Another two men, both believed to be Moroccan nationals, were arrested by officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police for immigration offences.

The group had been spotted by Customs officers landing off a vessel at the reclamation area between Eastern Beach and Catalan Bay.

The Customs officers managed to detain two of them, aged 26 and 22.

Both were charged with the offence of being a non-Gibraltarian found in Gibraltar without a valid permit or certificate and appeared at the Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

They both pleaded guilty to the offence, for which they were conditionally discharged. They were then detained pending their removal from Gibraltar.

The other two individuals who police believe were on board the vessel made good their escape.

Investigations continue into the whereabouts of the two men.

The vessel used by the group was not of the type normally used by migrants, leading officers to suspect it may have been stolen.

