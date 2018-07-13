Police launch murder investigation following death of local man

The Royal Gibraltar Police have today launched a murder investigation into the death of 58-year old local man, Michael Montegriffo, as detectives continue to appeal for information relating to the incident.

This comes after a post mortem was conducted by a Home Office Forensic Pathologist during the course of yesterday that has established that Mr Montegriffo died of injuries which are not consistent with having fallen from a height or being struck by a passing vehicle.

This supports findings of examinations carried out of the scene.

In a statement police said the investigation is now a murder enquiry and further forensic work will continue at the scene.

Police are in contact with the family and they are being kept informed on the progress of the investigation.

Advertisement

Mr Montegriffo was discovered by a member of the public lying on the pavement by Gavino’s Dwellings and bleeding from an injury to his head on Saturday July 7.

Police were alerted and GHA Ambulance personnel commenced immediate emergency medical treatment before Mr Montegriffo was conveyed to St Bernard’s Hospital, where intensive trauma treatment was continued to be administered by the Trauma Team at the A&E department.

Despite every effort by the medical team Mr Montegriffo passed away from his injuries at about 1317hrs that same day.

Her Majesty’s Coroner was informed and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Montegriffo’s death was commenced.

A witness appeal was issued by police that same day and a number of people have already been spoken with.

“Whilst we have had a positive response to our witness appeal we wish to restate that we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in, or passing through Prince Edward’s Road by Gavino’s Dwellings on the morning of Saturday 7th July 2018 between 1100 – 1140hrs,” the RGP said in a statement.

“We are also interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in contact with, or seen, Mr Montegriffo in the days before his death.”

Anyone who believes they may have any information that might be of assistance to the investigating officers is requested to contact police at the earliest opportunity, by contacting the Duty Officer through the Police switchboard at New Mole House on telephone number 20072500.

Whilst the public will see an increase in police activity in the area from both uniformed and plain clothes officers the RGP explained that this is due to continuing investigative work in the area and the need to preserve the scene whilst this work continues.

Prince Edward’s Road will be subject to road closures throughout the course of the day.

Officers will be on site to assist traffic which is being diverted to the upper town via Flat Bastion Road.

Advertisement