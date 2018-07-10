Police investigate death of local man found with head injuries

The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 58-year-old Michael Montegriffo who was found lying on the ground at Prince Edward’s Road, by Gavino’s Dwellings, on Saturday July 7.

Mr Montegriffo was treated at the scene by paramedics for head injuries before being conveyed to the Accident and Emergency Department at St Bernard’s Hospital, where despite the efforts of the Trauma team he passed away several hours later.

HM Coroner has been informed.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in, or passing through, the area in question between 1100hrs and 1140hrs on Saturday, and who may have seen Mr Montegriffo.

At the time Mr Montegriffo was wearing a red T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

Additionally, police are also interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in contact with, or seen, Mr Montegriffo in the days preceding his death.

Anyone with any information they believe might be of assistance to th

The next of kin have been informed, police confirmed.

