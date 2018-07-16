Photographic Society introduces ‘Art through Photography’ for children

The Gibraltar Photographic Society has launched an ‘Art through Photography’ course for children as part of this year’s Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.

The classes start in the Photographic Society’s Wellington Front premises and then the budding photographers explore some of the Rock capturing images, learning about light, composition and other techniques as they go.

The Photographic Society was asked by Cultural Services if they would take part in the programme as an alternative to sport, for children who enjoy creative activities.

“We jumped at the chance to take part,” said the Society’s Secretary Leslie Linares.

“We came up with a little plan, a session showing them how to use the camera, a couple of sessions going out taking some pictures and then one session to process the images.”

He describes the four children he has on the course this week as “quite interested”, adding the children seems to be enjoying the programme.

The children do not need to bring anything or have an experience in photography “all they need is an interest”, said Mr Linares.

Yesterday the children went up and around Main Street to take photographs and earlier this week they had spent the morning at Commonwealth Park. Mr Linares said he was very impressed with the children and has seen them capture brilliant photographs.

Anna Victory, aged 12, told the Chronicle is finds the photography course interesting.

“I have been learning how to use the different buttons, to get the brightness up or down and I never knew you could do that,” she said.

On Tuesday the group were in Commonwealth Park, Anna said taking flowers there has been her favourite part of the course so far.

13-year old James Rovegno called the course fun and was enjoying learning how to use the camera properly.

“I’m learning how to get the best out of my picture,” he said.

He has had a keen interest in photography for a few years, and has been actively taking pictures when on holiday.

Alex Sachez Soiza, aged 12, is a nature lover and said his favourite part was the Commonwealth Park.

“There was a tonne of nature surrounding us and you could get some really good picture,” Alex said.

Alex added he has been out taking photographs with his step-dad Louis on numerous occasions with his old camera. He said is enjoying learning how to get more from his new camera and applying what he has learnt when he gets home.

Matthew Codali, aged 13, has been enjoying “going around Gibraltar taking pictures,” and has in the past taken photographs on his phone or his dad’s camera. He admits he might show his dad a trick or too that he has learnt when he gets home.

His favourite part of the course has been going to Commonwealth Park, “I like the animals, the birds flying around and the flowers, especially their colours.”

This year there are two weeks of workshops with a maximum of six children per class. Mr Linares thinks that they will be able to expand on that next year once they see how this year goes.

At present, there is a vacancy on the next course due to start on July 23.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

