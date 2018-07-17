Over 850 migrants rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar

Over 850 migrants were rescued in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran basin since last Friday, according to Spanish authorities.

Most of them – over 650 – were picked up in the strait, in what has become a daily event for Spanish maritime rescue services in this region.

Yesterday alone, 52 people were rescued trying to cross the strait from Morocco to Spain.

On land, the massive number of new arrivals continues to put pressure on Spanish reception centres, with hundreds being cared for in a sports centre in Algeciras over the weekend.

Pic by REUTERS/Jon Nazca