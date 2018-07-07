Orkney Islands to host 2023 Island Games

Orkney Islands were today confirmed to be have been chosen as the host for the 2023 Island Games. At the Annual General Meeting of the International Island Games Association, held at the Rock Hotel in Gibraltar Orkney Island representatives signed an agreement with the IIGA to host the games.

Speaking after the AGM Calvin Cooper, representative of the Orkney Island delegation commented “it’s unbelievable, we are really excited, there has been a lot of work to get to this point and we are aware there is a lot more to be done.”

“The games are growing every year but we are confident we can make it very successful,” he added.

Delegates from the twenty four Island members of the IIGA have been on a familiarisation visit to Gibraltar this week where the 2019 Island Games will be hosted next July.

In a reception held on Friday night at the Bistro Point at the University of Gibraltar Gibraltar Island Games Chairperson unveiled the 2019 mascot. The new mascot which has not name yet will be named by the people of Gibraltar in a project to be launched in September

At the same reception Minister for Sport Steven Linares described the forthcoming games as a “legacy will not be just brick and mortar but of a sporting industry,” as he addressed visiting delegates.

Minister John Cortes also announced that this Island Games will be plastic free, and will not be using any single use plastic.

He also announced that the Government will be inviting Islands to holding an environmental conference on “sustainability and plastic free” where he hopes they will be agreeing a Green Islands Charter, proclaiming how islands are taking a stand on the environment.

The Government has also been in talks with Sky to bring the “plastic whale” to Gibraltar and its is expected to be here during the games. Other events such as a swim across the strait are also expected to take place with Minister stating that there was interest for the event to be covered by the news channel.



Advertisement