New rules tighten smoking ban in leisure areas

New rules published by the Gibraltar Government yesterday prohibit smoking in certain designated public leisure areas.

The ban includes any area under the control of the Government which has been set aside or demarcated as a playground or a ball playing area.

It also applies to any area under the control of the Government where exercise machines have been installed for general public use.

Finally, the smoking ban also applies to the Montagu Bathing Pavilion located at the GSLA Swimming Pool Complex, except within any clearly demarcated smoking area.

