New proposal for ex-Risso Bakery site

A new outline planning application of the site of the ex-Risso Bakery on 29-37 Engineer Lane has been filed with the Town Planner.

The new application by Lacey Homes Gibraltar Ltd is for 59 apartments and two commercial units over eight floors plus a roof space.

Last year a different developer filed an application for 50 apartments over the same number of floors. Much of the design from this application features in the present one.

The development starts at the basement level, has a ground floor, first to seventh floor and a roof terrace.

The basement will have a gym/workout area, changing facilities, a business centre, equipment storage and a plant and services room.

The ground floor will have a commercial unit, an entrance area, a cafeteria, a bike store, terrace seating, toilets and the bin store. A bin store for 10 household waste bins and seven recycling bins will also be created to the left of the development.

Also to the left will be three car parking spaces and a loading bay. The outside will also have a seating area and a parking area for mopeds.

The first five floors will have eight apartments on each level. Seven of these apartments will be studios the remainder one will be a two bedroomed unit, all will have bathrooms, kitchenettes and balcony.

The sixth floor will have seven apartments all of which will be studios. Five of these will have a terrace area. This floor will also have a larger shared terrace area for residents use.

The seventh floor will have seven studio apartments and no terrace areas. This level sits over the same footprint as the sixth floor, less the terrace areas.

The roof will have a pool and a sunbathing area.

