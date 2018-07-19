New commander for HMS Sabre

Lieutenant Lloyd Cardy has assumed command of HMS Sabre, one of the two patrol vessels that make up the core of the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron.

After a short handover from Lieutenant Commander James Myhill, Lt Cardy said: “I am incredibly excited to assume command of HMS Sabre. This is an event I have been waiting for since joining the Royal Navy some eight years ago. My wife and I look forward to exploring Gibraltar and getting to know its friendly people.”

HMS Sabre, her sister ship HMS Scimitar and three Pacific 24 RHIBs make up the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, the Royal Navy’s permanent presence on the Rock.

Gibraltar Squadron is responsible for maintaining the sovereignty of the British Gibraltar Territorial Waters as well as providing force protection to the area’s maritime environment.

Advertisement

HMS Sabre has been particularly busy over the last few weeks, covering HMS Scimitar’s absence during the latter’s Annual Survey and Repair Period (ASRP).

She has a top speed of almost 30 kts and is armed with two General Purpose Machine Guns.

Lt Cardy joined the Royal Navy in 2010 and has spent most of his career in Type 23 frigates, most recently in HMS Sutherland as the Navigating Officer and as a Navigation Instructor on the staff of Flag Officer Sea Training at HMNB Clyde.

“Working in Gibraltar provides a very different challenge compared with Faslane,” he said.

“The climate is somewhat different for a start, but I am very much looking forward to settling into what I hope will be an incredibly rewarding assignment.”

Advertisement