Less than 400 early bird tickets left for Gibraltar Calling

The organisers of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling have released a statement to announce that there are less than 400 Early Bird tickets left.

The two-day festival will feature bands Stormzy, Two Door Cinema Club, Chase and Status, Rag’n’Bone Man.

Returning to the Gibraltar stage this year are Rita Ora and Texas.

The Classic Stage will be rocked by the likes of Sister Sledge and friends paying tribute to 40 Years of DISCO, Suzi Quatro and Bob Geldof fronting his band Boomtown.

