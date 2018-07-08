Kelvin Gomez wins 25-29 Male AG Sprint category at World Championship in Denmark

Gibraltarian athlete Kelvin Gomez this Sunday claimed podium in the 25-29 Male AG Sprint category of the 2018 FYN ITU Duathlon World Championships taking first place in the category.

The athlete was taking part in the world championship event taking place in Flyn Denmark.

Kelvin recorded an overall time of 00:59:41. His times on each section were

Run – 00:17:44

T1 – 00:01:16

Bike – 00:30:47

T2 – 00:01:50

Run – 00:08:04

Kelvin was listed as representing Great Britain. He was followed by Julien Orhan from France with a time of 00:59.57 and Sibongakonke Shange (RSA) with a time of 01:00:30.



